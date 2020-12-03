Robbins Geller Says Bernstein Litowitz Hire May Pose Conflict

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 11:23 PM EST) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has raised concerns that Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP hired the former deputy CEO of its own client, the lead plaintiff in a massive investor class action against Symantec Corp., and then failed to disclose that potential conflict of interest to a California federal judge. Bernstein Litowitz represents a certified class of investors alleging that the cybersecurity software company behind Norton Antivirus and its board reported false quarterly revenues to protect executive bonuses. U.S. District Judge William Alsup certified the class in May, appointing Bernstein Litowitz and its client SEB Investment Management AB to...

