John Pierce Leaves Rittenhouse Case Amid Debt Controversy

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 11:08 PM EST) -- Attorney John Pierce of Pierce Bainbridge has abruptly pulled out of the highly publicized criminal case of 17-year-old shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse just hours after Wisconsin prosecutors blasted him for raising millions on Rittenhouse's behalf despite being deeply in debt himself, a situation the prosecutors said "provides ample opportunity for self-dealing and fraud." Pierce filed a motion to walk away from the criminal case on Thursday evening, but on Friday morning he appeared on Newsmax alongside Rittenhouse's mother Wendy to ask for more donations for the teen accused of killing two and wounding another amid protests, saying he'll continue to coordinate...

