Gerdau Wants Insurer To Pay For FIU Bridge Litigation Costs

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 6:34 PM EST) -- A subsidiary of steel giant Gerdau sued Zurich American Insurance Co. on Thursday in an attempt to force the insurer to pay for more than $2.7 million in litigation costs that the steel company has had to spend to defend against and settle claims related to the March 2018 collapse of a Miami pedestrian bridge. Gerdau Ameristeel US Inc. argues that Zurich has interpreted a self-insured retention, or SIR, provision — which requires that an insured has to pay a certain amount before the insurer will respond to a loss — in Gerdau's commercial liability policy to claim that Zurich is...

