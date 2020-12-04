Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gerdau Wants Insurer To Pay For FIU Bridge Litigation Costs

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 6:34 PM EST) -- A subsidiary of steel giant Gerdau sued Zurich American Insurance Co. on Thursday in an attempt to force the insurer to pay for more than $2.7 million in litigation costs that the steel company has had to spend to defend against and settle claims related to the March 2018 collapse of a Miami pedestrian bridge.

Gerdau Ameristeel US Inc. argues that Zurich has interpreted a self-insured retention, or SIR, provision — which requires that an insured has to pay a certain amount before the insurer will respond to a loss — in Gerdau's commercial liability policy to claim that Zurich is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!