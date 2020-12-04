Investment Firm Wins $43M Award Over Unpaid Loan

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- A Florida federal court approved a settlement requiring a Russian mining executive and his company to pay a British Virgin Islands investment firm $43.2 million to end litigation over an unpaid debt. U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez gave a final OK to a consent judgment offered by Daselina Investments Ltd. and Maxim Finskiy and his now-defunct Kirkland Intertrade Corp, enforcing a 2019 arbitration award. The agreement specifies that Finskiy and Kirkland would be required to pay Daselina around $2.3 million in annual interest fees. "We are pleased that the case has been resolved and that the parties have been able...

