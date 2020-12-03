4 Va. Defense Contractor Workers Plead Guilty To Fraud

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 11:15 PM EST) -- Four employees of a Virginia-based defense contractor pled guilty on Thursday to criminal charges that they participated in a scheme that passed off Chinese-made goods as American-made to fulfill $25 million worth of government contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense and other agencies over seven years. Seung Kim, Chang You, Pyongkon Pak and Dongjin Park were indicted in August along with another co-worker of Hampton, Virginia-based contractor Iris Kim Inc., also known as I-Tek, and its owner Beyung S. Kim. The four employees each pled guilty in federal court on Thursday to illegally buying Chinese goods, obscuring their origin and...

