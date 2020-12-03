LA Developer Cops To Illegally Funneling Cash To Politicians

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 11:34 PM EST) -- A former Los Angeles developer on Thursday admitted to donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to local politicians to secure approval of his controversial $72 million apartment project, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Samuel Leung, 70, pled guilty to one count of felony conspiracy to commit money laundering, the district attorney's office said in a statement. According to prosecutors, Leung reimbursed some of his acquaintances after asking them to donate nearly $600,000 to eight local politicians. The donations were made between 2009 and 2015, they said. At the time, he was seeking a change to the zoning...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS