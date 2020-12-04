Shipowners Win Appeal For Payment On Pirate Ransom

Law360, London (December 4, 2020, 6:13 PM GMT) -- The owners of a ship hijacked and taken captive by Somali pirates won their arbitration appeal Friday to force the vessel's cargo owners to contribute to the $7.7 million ransom they paid to secure the ship's release. Judge Nigel Teare said the owners of the ship's oil cargo, which included Gunvor International BV, did not have an agreement with the MV Polar's owners that would exclude them from having to share in losses suffered as a result of the ship being captured. Judge Teare's High Court decision reverses an arbitration tribunal's findings that Gunvor International did not have to contribute to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS