3 Biotech Cos. Raise $543M In Upsized Nasdaq Debuts

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- Three biotechnology companies focused on areas such as treatments for cancer and chronic diseases all began trading on the Nasdaq on Friday after collectively raising nearly $543 million in upsized initial public offerings guided by five law firms. Cooley LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP all represented either the companies or their underwriters for the offerings announced in separate statements Thursday. Seattle-based Silverback Therapeutics Inc. had the largest haul of the three, raising $241.5 million by selling 11.5 million shares at $21 each, according to its...

