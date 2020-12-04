DOL Won't Challenge Oracle's Win In $400M Pay Bias Suit

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 1:06 PM EST) -- A federal watchdog has dropped a massive pay bias case against Oracle America Inc., choosing not to appeal a September decision by a U.S. Department of Labor judge that shot down allegations the company underpaid women and minority workers by $400 million. The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, a DOL agency that polices discrimination by government contractors, had until Dec. 7 to appeal the decision by DOL Administrative Law Judge Richard M. Clark and announced late Thursday that it would not. "The solicitor of labor and I have decided not to pursue the case further because we believe the likelihood...

