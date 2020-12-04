FedEx Escapes Driver's OT Class Claims In Colo.

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- FedEx Ground does not need to face a proposed class action alleging it failed to pay drivers overtime, a Colorado federal judge has ruled, saying an exemption to Colorado overtime requirements applied to drivers who stayed within the state but transported shipments that crossed state lines. In an opinion issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Martinez granted summary judgment to FedEx Ground Package System Inc. and dismissed a proposed class action from drivers led by Andrew Bachanov who alleged they were entitled to overtime pay under Colorado law. Judge Martinez said that under a Tenth Circuit precedent called Deherrera v. Decker...

