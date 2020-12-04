New Georgia Biz Court Faces Challenge Over Consent Rule

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- A mutual party consent rule that's blocking many cases from being accepted in Georgia's new business court must be considered by appellate judges, medical companies argued Friday in a bid to have their employment benefits dispute with a surgeon transferred to the court. Navicent Health Inc. and its subsidiary Health Services of Central Georgia Inc. asked the Georgia State-wide Business Court for a certificate of immediate review of its Nov. 27 order denying their petition to transfer the case from Bibb County Superior Court. Theirs is the first challenge to the business court's consistent rulings on consent. The companies said the...

