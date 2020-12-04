Ex-NJ Trusts Atty Gets 18 Years For Money Laundering

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 6:32 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge gave a disbarred trusts attorney an 18-year prison term for money laundering Friday after a lengthy hearing in which he berated the ex-lawyer for failing his victims and the profession of law. Before imposing the sentence and an $11.7 million restitution order, U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler delivered a stinging rebuke overriding Michael W. Kwasnik's claims that he was a changed man whose crime was an "aberration" in his otherwise law-abiding 51 years. The jurist was more swayed by the government's contention that Kwasnik and his father bilked dozens of victims out of millions by...

