11th Circ. Ends Little League Coach's Background Check Suit

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Friday that a background check report that flagged the name of a Georgia man trying to become a Little League coach was accurate under the Fair Credit Reporting Act because it clearly stated the record had been matched by name only and would need further investigation. The appeals court affirmed the judgment in favor of First Advantage Background Services Corp., which had produced a background check report for Keith Dodgson, whose estranged father with the same name is a registered sex offender in Pennsylvania. The younger Dodgson has since changed his surname to Erickson. The report clearly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS