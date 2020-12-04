Texas Couple Sentenced In $15M Retirement Plan Theft

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 4:56 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has sentenced to prison a couple who owned a company that served as third-party administrator to dozens of pensions and retirement funds and ordered them to collectively pay $20 million in restitution for the embezzlement scheme. The co-owners of Vantage Benefits Administration, Wendy Richie, 59, and Jeffrey Richie, 55, were sentenced Thursday in Dallas federal court. Wendy Richie received 11 years and was told to pay $12.6 million in restitution. Jeffrey Richie got seven years and three months and must pay $7.4 million in restitution. The couple pled guilty in June to separate charges. Wendy Richie pled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS