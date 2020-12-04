La. Appraisers Look To High Court In FTC's Fee Case

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- The Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board has asked the Fifth Circuit to keep a Federal Trade Commission enforcement action over the board's fee rules on hold so it can petition the U.S. Supreme Court to let the group escape the FTC action. The board said Thursday that it plans to seek review of the Fifth Circuit's October order dismissing its federal lawsuit that contends the board is shielded from FTC enforcement action by state-action immunity, which protects certain state-directed conduct from antitrust scrutiny. After the board's rehearing bid was denied earlier in the week, it filed a motion asking to stay issuance...

