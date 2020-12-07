Judge Consolidates Suits Against Firms Over BP Settlement

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 3:37 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge has consolidated three proposed class actions against a group of law firms and their insurance companies over claims they fraudulently mishandled their clients' requests for compensation from economic injuries sustained from the April 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill. U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter on Friday granted the motion from defendant Landmark American Insurance Co. to consolidate the three separate matters filed in the Eastern District of Louisiana, including the potential trial itself. Landmark filed the motion on Wednesday, backed by both the defendants and plaintiffs. The three suits share the same defendants and similar claims...

