Full 4th Circ. To Revisit Nationwide Public Charge Block

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 5:09 PM EST) -- The full Fourth Circuit will revisit a lower court order blocking the Trump administration's immigration wealth test, months after a split panel allowed the federal government to enforce the so-called public charge rule while immigrants challenge it in court. The Thursday decision to rehear the case en banc comes as a slight victory for immigrants who argued that by lifting a Maryland federal court's injunction, a majority appeals panel blessed the Trump administration's "radical reinterpretation" of federal immigration law. CASA de Maryland, an advocacy organization that filed the instant suit on behalf of a group of immigrants, said it was pleased...

