Regeneron Can't Escape Feds' Medicare Kickback Case

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 9:16 PM EST) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. must face claims that the millions of dollars it funneled to a patient-support charity were kickbacks meant to convince doctors to prescribe its pricey eye disease drug, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor denied the New York company's motion to dismiss the government's civil claims that its payments to the Chronic Disease Fund violated a federal anti-kickback law and generated tens of millions of dollars in false Medicare claims. Judge Saylor found that the government's key claim — that Regeneron based its contributions to the CDF on how much the fund subsidized co-pays for macular...

