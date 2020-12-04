Capital One Customers Eye Approval On $13M ATM Fees Deal

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- Capital One customers on Thursday asked a California federal judge to approve their $13 million settlement with the bank, a deal that would put to rest their claims that it charges surprising fees for ATM transactions. The customers sued Capital One in April 2018, accusing the bank of deceiving them and breaching its contracts with account holders by imposing fees when customers make balance inquiries using out-of-network ATMs. Capital One also failed to inform customers that they have to pay two separate fees for out-of-network withdrawals made after a balance inquiry, according to the suit. The parties reached an agreement earlier...

