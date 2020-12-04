First Nations Want Energy Export Project Permit Withheld

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 7:29 PM EST) -- Six First Nations in Canada asked the country's energy regulator not to approve a transmission line project designed to export energy to the U.S. market until the utility spearheading the project agrees to compensate the nations for the destruction of ancestral lands. In two briefs filed Thursday with the Canada Energy Regulator, the agency responsible for overseeing and permitting utilities in the country, the Innu Nation of Labrador as well as five First Nations in Québec, urged the regulator not to grant a permit for a proposed 63-mile-long transmission line slated to run toward to the U.S. border. The line is...

