Fed. Circ. Rips Bid To Revive Micron IP Damages Case

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- Two Federal Circuit judges cast strong doubt Thursday on MLC Intellectual Property LLC's bid to overturn a California federal court's ruling that excluded damages evidence from its infringement suit against Micron Technology Inc., faulting an MLC expert for his improper justification of the damages rate. MLC sued Micron in 2014, alleging infringement of a semiconductor patent after negotiations for a licensing agreement failed. A trial in the case was originally scheduled to begin in August 2019. But on the eve of the trial, the district court ruled in favor of Micron's multiple challenges to MLC's evidentiary and damages claims — leaving MLC without a...

