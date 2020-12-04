GAO Says Army Corps' Afghan Support Deal Was Too Vague

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 9:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has sustained a protest over an Army Corps of Engineers contract proposal to provide operations and maintenance support for Afghanistan, saying the deal was not clear on how bidders' experience would be assessed. IDS International Government Services LLC had shown there was an ambiguity created by differing language in related sections of the Corps' request for proposals, or RFP, covering how bidders' prior experience will be taken into account when the Corps is deciding whom to award the contract, the GAO said in its Nov. 18 decision, released Thursday. "We agree that these two elements...

