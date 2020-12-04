Gov't Submits Rule To Get More From Reverse Auctions

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 7:18 PM EST) -- The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council issued a proposed rule on Friday intended to clarify when and how federal agencies should use reverse auctions for contracting, following watchdog criticism that those auctions are not being used as efficiently as possible. The proposed rule provides guidance on when it is and isn't appropriate for agencies to use reverse auctions, as well as imposing new requirements for using those auctions, such as making contracting officers explain how using private auction services would be cost-effective, according to the council. "This rule intends to implement governmentwide policy and guidance on reverse auctions to ensure a standardized...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS