Mass. Strikes $302K Pollution Settlement With Chemical Plant

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 8:24 PM EST) -- A chemical manufacturing plant outside Boston has agreed to pay $302,000 to settle allegations that it risked the release of a deadly chemical into a nearby waterway and discharged industrial stormwater without a permit, the state of Massachusetts said Friday. The settlement was announced by the state's attorney general on the same day the state filed a complaint against C.L. Hauthaway & Sons for allegedly having enough of the deadly and flammable chemical toluene diisocyanate, or TDI, on hand to trigger a need for a risk management plan under the Clean Air Act. But the company never provided such a plan...

