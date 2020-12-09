Prysmian Hits Fiber-Cable Rival With £10M Patent Claim

Law360, London (December 9, 2020, 6:19 PM GMT) -- Two Prysmian Group units accused a rival cable maker of profiting off its patents for fiber optic cables, in a suit seeking about £10 million ($13.3 million) in damages for supplying telecommunications network builders. Prysmian SpA, which owns the two patents at issue, and U.K. based Prysmian Cables & Systems Ltd., the exclusive licensee of the patents, accused Cable and duct supplier Emtelle UK Ltd. of infringing the patented inventions with its "FibreFlow" line. Emtelle is supplying "fiber cable solutions" to Gigaclear, a company that's installing fiber networks across England, Prysmian claimed in a newly public patent infringement suit filed with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS