Indian Tech Firm Gets 2nd Bias Class Action Put On Ice

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge agreed Friday to pause a proposed class suit alleging India-based tech company Wipro Limited discriminates against workers who aren't Indian or South Asian until the outcome of a class certification battle in an identical case filed roughly two years earlier. U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson agreed with Wipro that the first-filed rule was in play — a legal standard allowing federal judges to nix or pause a case when the same allegations have already been filed in another court — overruling the accusers' battle to keep their own lawsuit going. "In order to prevent potentially...

