Oil Co. Loses Bid To Appeal $86M Puerto Rican Bank Ruling

Law360, London (December 8, 2020, 5:00 PM GMT) -- A judge has denied PDVSA's request to appeal her findings that U.S. sanctions did not bar the Venezuelan state-run oil company from repaying some $86 million owed under a loan agreement. High Court Judge Sara Cockerill gave Petroleos De Venezuela SA two weeks to hand over the cash to Puerto Rican bank Banco San Juan Internacional Inc. in two orders handed down on Thursday. Judge Cockerill also made orders for costs totaling approximately £528,000 ($705,732). The lender won summary judgment last month on its claims against PDVSA to recover $48 million and $38 million allegedly due under credit agreements from 2016...

