Amazon Needn't Supply Docs In Capital One Breach Suit

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge on Friday partially denied Capital One customers' push for Amazon to fork over documents and materials related to a massive data security breach that allegedly affected more than 100 million of its customers in the U.S., calling their requests "overbroad" and "not appropriate." U.S. Magistrate Judge John F. Anderson said the consumers' motion to compel Amazon to hand over documents and communications related to 71 Amazon Web Services customers who were also targeted by the perpetrator of the Capital One data breach, former AWS employee Paige Thompson, was way too big of a request. "It's hard to...

