Trans Professor Tells Judge To Tap Bostock For Benefits Case

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 10:19 PM EST) -- The federal judge who denied a University of Arizona professor's push to force his health plan to cover gender dysphoria treatment dropped the ball by applying outdated precedent and ignoring the U.S. Supreme Court's June holding that federal law bars discrimination based on gender identity, the professor told a federal court Friday. Russell B. Toomey's objections take issue with a Dec. 1 report and recommendations from U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie A. Bowman that said Toomey should be denied an injunction that would force his employer's health plan to pay for a hysterectomy. Toomey made the injunction request in September, following a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS