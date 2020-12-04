9th Circ. Won't Revive Popcorn Trans Fats Suit

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 9:58 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday upheld the dismissal of a woman's proposed class action alleging she was harmed by the inclusion of trans fats in Pop Secret popcorn, finding Diamond Foods Inc. disclosed the ingredient on its labeling. The unanimous, published decision by the three-judge panel held that Jacquelyn McGee couldn't show she was harmed economically or physically by the popcorn and couldn't show she was at substantial risk of future harm. By the time she filed suit in 2014, the risks of consuming trans fats were known and the nutritional label for Pop Secret disclosed the presence of trans fats,...

