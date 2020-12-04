CFPB Accuses Fintech LendUp Of Military Lending Violations

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 9:03 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Friday sued LendUp Loan LLC in California federal court, alleging the online lender violated federal consumer credit protections for military servicemembers and their families in making thousands of loans to such borrowers. The CFPB alleged in a complaint that the California-based LendUp has overcharged borrowers covered by the Military Lending Act, which sets a 36% cap on the total interest, fees and other costs that lenders can charge for many types of consumer loans made to active-duty members of the armed forces and their dependents. According to the CFPB, LendUp exceeded this cost cap on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS