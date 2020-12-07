EU Formally Adopts US Magnitsky-Style Sanctions Regime

Law360, London (December 7, 2020, 4:26 PM GMT) -- The European Union has officially adopted a sanctions regime that will freeze assets and impose travel bans on individuals responsible for human rights abuses, as the bloc's member states approved on Monday a system similar to the Magnitsky Act in the U.S. Individuals and entities in the EU will be banned from making money available to those subject to the sanctions regime, the European Council has said. (iStock) The leaders of the EU's 27 countries have adopted a framework for targeted restrictive measures that applies to acts such as genocide and crimes against humanity. The measures include other serious human rights...

