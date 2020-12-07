Essar Blunts Bid To Freeze Assets In $1.5B Award Fight

Law360, London (December 7, 2020, 3:29 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Monday blunted steelmaker ArcelorMittal USA LLC's stab at strengthening its case for a worldwide freezing order against the founders of an Indian industrial group in connection with a $1.5 billion arbitration award, rejecting several new allegations over the business' purported attempts to thwart creditors. High Court Judge Christopher Butcher said ArcelorMittal had "no real prospect of success" of arguing that the parent company of Essar Steel Ltd. and members of the family that founded the Essar group are bound to Canadian court findings related to alleged attempts to strip a subsidiary of assets. The judge said that he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS