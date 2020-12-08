DC Circ. Judge Rips Labor Dept. In Mining Safety Fight

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 11:37 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit judge came out swinging Tuesday against the U.S. Department of Labor Eugene Scalia's decision to revoke a ventilation plan at Knight Hawk Coal's Prairie Eagle-Underground mine in Cutler, Illinois, a move that has stalled the company's effort to squeeze more coal from the location. U.S. Circuit Judge Karen Henderson characterized Scalia's move as arbitrary and capricious during oral arguments in the government's appeal of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission's July decision to reinstate the plan and allow certain mining activities to proceed. Mines must have approved plans for ventilating methane in order to prevent gas buildup and explosions. At...

