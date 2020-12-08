Biden Looms Over Trump's Asylum Rule Clash At DC Circ.

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 11:09 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit judge on Tuesday questioned whether the incoming Biden administration's likely plan to undo President Donald Trump's push to strip asylum eligibility from migrants who cross the southern border outside a designated port of entry will moot ongoing litigation over the current White House policy. President-elect Joe Biden's vow to undo several of his predecessor's policies was discussed by a three-judge panel examining the administration's bid to undo U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss' August 2019 ruling vacating the restrictive asylum rule. The trial judge found that the rule plainly runs afoul of the Immigration and Nationality Act's provision that says any...

