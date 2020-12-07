Greens Fight Feds' Attempts To Resurrect Keystone XL

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 10:43 PM EST) -- Two nonprofits are seeking to block construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline in a new complaint filed in Montana federal court, arguing that the government is illegally attempting to resurrect the project and "obliterating" Native American land. The Indigenous Environmental Network and North Coast Rivers Alliance claim in a new lawsuit that President Donald Trump, the Bureau of Land Management, and other federal agencies continue to "exacerbate" the country's global warming crisis by continuing to build the Keystone XL Pipeline. The complaint argues the president and the government agencies persist in the effort despite its "illegality and profound environmental impacts" on...

