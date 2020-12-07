SEC Tells Justices Not To Hear Challenge To In-House Judges

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a bid backed by small-government group New Civil Liberties Alliance to challenge the constitutionality of the agency's in-house judges, saying the justices have denied similar petitions before and should do so again. In a response brief filed Friday, the commission said a Georgia district court and the Eleventh Circuit correctly found former investment adviser Christopher M. Gibson could not bring a suit before them seeking to halt an SEC enforcement case against him and challenge the constitutionality of the administrative proceeding. "As petitioner concedes [in his petition],...

