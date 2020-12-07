CIT OKs Levies Over Turkish Co.'s Tardy Filings To Commerce

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade denied a Turkish steel wire exporter's effort to convince the government to accept its late filings in two duty investigations, finding that the company jumped the gun by filing suit over preliminary determinations. In a pair of opinions handed down by Judge Claire R. Kelly on Sunday, the court declined to force the U.S. Department of Commerce to accept tardy responses to anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigation questionnaires by steel producer Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayi AS. Judge Kelly said intervention was not justified, and the company was unlikely to succeed in proving Commerce acted...

