Yale Seeks Early End To ERISA Class Action

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- Yale University is defending its retirement plan options against an employee suit in Connecticut federal court, saying it has shown it was "prudent" and "exemplary" in handling the plan. The university on Friday said it couldn't quickly consolidate its record-keeping process in order to obtain a more reasonable fee without "overhauling" the entire retirement plan. Yale also denied that it didn't sufficiently monitor the plan's investment options, saying it "regularly reviewed" those options to ensure they were reasonably priced. "Although plaintiffs premised this lawsuit on the conclusory allegation that Yale was either unaware of alternatives to its record-keeping model or unwilling...

