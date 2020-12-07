High Court Rejects $61.8M FCA Suit Over Medicare Coding

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday shot down a whistleblower's request for the justices to review the Fifth Circuit's refusal to revive a $61.8 million False Claims Act suit claiming Baylor Scott & White Health overbilled Medicare. The high court denied a petition from relator Integra Med Analytics LLC, which had claimed that Baylor Scott schemed to increase the use of a specific Medicare diagnosis code to boost its revenue. The justices' refusal leaves in place a May decision in which a Fifth Circuit panel backed a Texas federal judge's dismissal with prejudice of all claims by Integra. The panel found...

