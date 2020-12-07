DOL Codifies Broad Bias Carveout For Religious Contractors

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 5:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor finalized a controversial rule Monday that will ease anti-discrimination restrictions on religious employers that contract with the federal government despite strong opposition by Democratic lawmakers, civil rights groups and LGBT advocates. After receiving more than 100,000 comments on the divisive measure during the monthlong comment window late last year, the department's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has cemented the proposal largely as it was drafted, save for some tweaks. Under the new directive, which is slated to go into effect Jan. 8, religious federal contractors are afforded the same carveout that churches, religious schools and...

