Calif. Appeals Court Revives Ex-Staples Manager's OT Suit

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 8:58 PM EST) -- A California appeals court ruled Friday that a former Staples manager's proposed class action accusing the retailer of shorting overtime pay and violating other state labor statutes is not time-barred, finding that the ex-manager's claims were tolled by two related actions. In a 24-page opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously ruled that a trial court erred in granting Staples the Office Superstore Inc. summary judgment, concluding that former Staples manager Von Hildebrandt's nearly four-year-old claims had been tolled by separate but related litigation. The panel said separate lawsuits filed by former Staples managers Dianne Hatgis and Fred Wesson before Hildebrandt's suit provided...

