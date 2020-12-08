UK Whistleblowing Laws May Be Ripe For Reform

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 1:17 PM EST) -- After 22 years, many people think that the U.K.'s whistleblower legislation is too limited and does not go far enough to protect individuals who report irregularities and misconduct from what can often result in life-long stigma and damage to their careers for having blown the whistle on their employers. Many also argue the legislation's application is too limited and that it fails to encourage wider reporting to regulators, local authorities and government bodies. This debate — and the potential for reform — has been reignited by COVID-19, as well as by potential alignment with the EU whistleblower directive depending on the...

