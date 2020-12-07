La. Appraiser Board Asks Justices To Pause FTC Fee Action

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- The Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay a Federal Trade Commission enforcement action over the board's fee rules after the Fifth Circuit refused to grant a similar pause in the FTC action. The board asked the justices to intervene after the circuit court on Friday denied the board's stay request of the FTC's proceeding while a bid for high court review is pending. The board ultimately is seeking to undo the Fifth Circuit's decision to toss its lawsuit claiming that, as a state agency, it has immunity from the FTC. In asking the high court to pause the FTC action, the board told the justices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS