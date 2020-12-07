Feds Say Ex-Goldman Banker Can't Shake 1MDB Charges

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 10:02 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors pushed back Friday against a bid by a former Goldman Sachs banker to dismiss charges stemming from the 1Malaysia Development Bhd. scandal, calling it a "thinly veiled" attempt to bring a motion for acquittal before trial. Roger Ng, who also goes by Ng Chong Hwa, is accused of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations and money laundering for his alleged role in a scheme to bribe various Malaysian and Emirati officials and circumvent the internal accounting controls of Goldman, which underwrote more than $6 billion in bonds issued by 1MDB in three offerings in 2012 and 2013. In October, Goldman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS