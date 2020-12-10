Why The Singapore Convention Is Relevant In The UK

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 4:00 PM EST) -- The virtues of using mediation and its efficacy as a mechanism for resolving disputes are regularly acknowledged by practitioners and scholars alike. What receives less attention, however, is the issue of enforceability of a mediation agreement when one or more of the parties fails to comply with its obligations under the agreement. Amid much fanfare, the Singapore Convention on Mediation, formally the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation, came into effect on Sept. 12.[1] This is a very important development and should be at the forefront of our minds when considering mediation in the context of international...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS