No Restarting CBD Suit Until FDA Acts, Judge Says

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 7:02 PM EST) -- A proposed class action against CBD company CV Sciences will remain paused in California federal court until regulators come around to issuing guidelines on how the popular hemp-derived compound can be marketed in edible products. According to a minute order released Friday, U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips declined to waive the stay she issued earlier this year because there was no evidence to suggest the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's long-awaited CBD regulations weren't forthcoming. The plaintiffs' "arguments are speculative and unavailing," according to the order. "Plaintiffs' have failed to provide any evidence supporting their statements about the FDA's alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS