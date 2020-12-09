McGinnis Lochridge Nabs New ERISA Partner In Dallas

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 7:54 PM EST) -- McGinnis Lochridge lured an executive compensation and benefits expert from Ferguson Braswell Fraser Kubasta, bolstering its Employee Retirement Income Security Act compliance bandwidth. Traci M. Clements, who officially started at McGinnis Lochridge's Dallas office on Monday, said the jump to the new firm seemed "like the right move at the right time." "It became clear that McGinnis Lochridge and I have shared interests and goals and even a shared client," Clements said. The move to McGinnis Lochridge ends Clements' five-year stint at FBFK, where she worked primarily as an adviser to companies and supported other attorneys who would litigate cases....

