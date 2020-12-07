Cardi B Can't Beat Suit Over Tattoo On Raunchy Album Cover

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- Cardi B is headed for a jury trial after a California federal judge refused to toss accusations that she violated a man's right of publicity by photoshopping his tattoo-covered back onto a sexually explicit album cover. Attorneys for the rapper have argued that she made a "transformative fair use" of Kevin Brophy's likeness, but a federal judge ruled Friday that it was unclear if she had changed enough to be legally off the hook. "To constitute a transformative fair use, the revised image must have significant transformative or creative elements to make it something more than mere likeness or imitation," U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS