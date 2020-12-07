Sanofi Sued Over 'Natural' Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 6:52 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers sued Sanofi US on Monday, saying it misleads consumers into believing one of its shampoos is made with natural ingredients despite containing several synthetic ingredients. In a complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York, named plaintiff Jimmy Mustakis said that the Selsun Blue Naturals Antidandruff Shampoo prominently displays the word "naturals," on its front label, leading reasonable consumers to believe it has no artificial ingredients. However, it contains nine synthetic ingredients, including benzyl alcohol, panthenol, and citric acid, according to the complaint, which adopts Congress' definition of a synthetic ingredient as something made through...

